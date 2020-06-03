Parlay is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Ortona Navi.

Design

Parlay measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.30 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Parlay has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Parlay also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

Parlay has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Parlay is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1991 by Ortona Navi.

Design

Parlay measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.30 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres.

Parlay has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by John G. Alden.

Parlay also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

Parlay has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Parlay has a fuel capacity of 28,388 litres, and a water capacity of 7,502 litres.

Accommodation

Parlay accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.