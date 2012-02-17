Parsifal III sets new standards in sailing excellence whilst maintaining levels of comfort and offering amenities rarely found on a sailing yacht.

The clean lines of her aluminum hull, carbon fiber rig and in-furling boom guarantee that she offers a sailing experience that is incomparable. The sleek lines of her jet black hull contrast brilliantly against her white superstructure making her profile remarkable. In perfect harmony with her striking exterior, her interior was designed by the world famous Remi Tessier and is a magnificent blend of dark ebony , wenge and light sycamore with stainless steel and fine leather accents. Her craftsmanship is exquisite and is complemented by natural textures that give this ultra modern yacht a warm, inviting and restful feeling.

Accommodations

Parsifall III provides five or six luxurious staterooms for a maximum of 12 guests. The owner's suite can be divided into two independent doubles if need be. There are also two doubles and two twin staterooms. All of the cabins provide full en-suite facilities.