Party Girl

Maidelle is the third full 6 deck creation by Icon Yachts over 62m, and features an exterior designed by Redman Whitely Dixon and an interior by renowned Italian designer Christiano Gatto.

Christiano Gatto: “The fundamental interventions in the layout reflect the owner’s needs to create wide entertainment areas, both formal and informal, to share with his guests, but it also reflects his need to allow himself roomy spaces for his privacy. This double aspect is reflected in the 17 metres long main saloon, or in the outdoor and indoor saloons, and, on the other hand, in the owner’s cabin, which is distributed in two decks with a direct link to a panoramic saloon for moments of family privacy. Refined is also the choice of woods, like mahogany, rosewood, ebony and walnut canaletto, all with glossy finishing, and balanced by the presence of natural stones treated with oils, such as Spain natural stone. It is the priceless luxury of simplicity, the refinement of enjoying the essential, but also the preciousness of materials such as leather and galouchat”.

Steel construction is complete and the last preparations are well underway to join the aluminium deckhouse with the proven bolted system that is one of the unique ICON features. The exterior layout differs significantly from the other vessels and consists of primarily loose furniture allowing total flexibility and multi functionality.