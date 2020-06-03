Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 2006

Party's Over

2006

Motor Yacht

Party's Over is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Northstar Yachts.

Design

Party's Over measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Party's Over has a GRP hull.

Party's Over also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.

Performance and Capabilities

Party's Over has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Party's Over has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.

Accommodation

Party's Over contains 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Party's Over flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.01m

crew:

-

draft:

1.68m
