We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 24.38m
Year 2006
Party's Over
2006|
Motor Yacht
Party's Over is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Northstar Yachts.
Design
Party's Over measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.
Party's Over has a GRP hull.
Party's Over also features naval architecture by Howard Apollonio.
Performance and Capabilities
Party's Over has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Party's Over has a fuel capacity of 4 litres, and a water capacity of 400 litres.
Accommodation
Party's Over contains 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Party's Over flies the flag of the USA.