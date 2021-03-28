Pas Encore is a 33.50m motor yacht, custom built in 1991 by Crest Yard. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Eurocraft Cantieri Navali.

The sleek luxury yacht has a composite hull and superstructure, with a beam of 7.19m and a shallow draft of just 1.80m.

Pas Encore benefitted from a major refit in 2004 and offers a luxurious interior with spacious main saloon and dining area. Guests can also enjoy alfresco dining and relax on the yacht’s generous sundeck.

With a master stateroom on the main deck, two VIP staterooms and two twin cabins, Pas Encore can accommodate up to 10 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to five crew members onboard.

Pas Encore is capable of a top speed of 26 knots and a cruising speed of 20 knots from her twin DDC engines.

