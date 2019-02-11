Passage East is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Passage East measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Passage East has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Passage East also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Passage East has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Passage East is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Passage East measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 164 tonnes. She has a deck material of aluminium.

Passage East has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Passage East also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Passage East has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Passage East has a fuel capacity of 36,715 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Passage East accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Passage East has a hull NB of 482C.

Passage East flies the flag of the USA.