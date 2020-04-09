Passe Partout is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Passe Partout is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2001 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Passe Partout measures 42.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.30 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Passe Partout has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Jongert Design Team.

Passe Partout also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Passe Partout has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Passe Partout has a fuel capacity of 22,200 litres, and a water capacity of 6,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Passe Partout accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Passe Partout has a hull NB of 404.

Passe Partout is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.