Passion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Oskarshamnsvarvet.

Design

Passion measures 52.75 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 708 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Passion has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Dvorine Associates.

Passion also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Passion has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Passion has a fuel capacity of 82,300 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Passion accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Passion is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 511.

Passion is a Bureau Vitas class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.