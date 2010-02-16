Pastaio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Pastaio measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Pastaio has a GRP hull.

Accommodation

Pastaio accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pastaio flies the flag of the USA.