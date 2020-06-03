Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 13 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30.48m
Year 2010

Pastime

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Pastime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Pastime measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Pastime has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Performance and Capabilities

Pastime has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Pastime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Pastime measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Pastime has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Performance and Capabilities

Pastime has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pastime has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres.

Other Specifications

Pastime has a hull NB of 100-667.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.4m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
Other Kha Shing Enterprises Co. yachts
Related News