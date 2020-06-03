Pastime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Pastime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Pastime measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.

Pastime has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Performance and Capabilities

Pastime has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pastime has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres.

Other Specifications

Pastime has a hull NB of 100-667.