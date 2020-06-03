Pastime
2010|
Motor Yacht
Pastime is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .
Design
Pastime measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres.
Pastime has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.
Performance and Capabilities
Pastime has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pastime has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Pastime has a fuel capacity of 15,142 litres.
Other Specifications
Pastime has a hull NB of 100-667.