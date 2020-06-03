Patent Pending is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Hargrave Custom Yachts and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Patent Pending measures 28.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.88 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Patent Pending has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Her interior design is by Yacht Interiors by Shelley.

Patent Pending also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Patent Pending has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Patent Pending accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.