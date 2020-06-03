Pathway is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Pathway is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Pathway measures 31.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 5.90 metres.

Pathway has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Pathway also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Pathway has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pathway has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

Accommodation

Pathway accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pathway has a hull NB of 232.