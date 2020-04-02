Patience is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Patience measures 40.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.28 feet.

Patience has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Performance and Capabilities

Patience has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots.

Patience has a fuel capacity of 42,800 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Patience accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Patience is a RINA C * HULL - MACH Y, LY2 compliance (option) class yacht.