Length 62.48m
Year 1967

Patricia Joyce is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Patricia Joyce measures 62.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.66 metres and a beam of 11.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,314 tonnes.

Patricia Joyce has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rouvia Road Yacht Design.

Patricia Joyce also features naval architecture by Brooke Marine .

Performance and Capabilities

Patricia Joyce has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Patricia Joyce has a fuel capacity of 137,000 litres, and a water capacity of 52,200 litres.

Patricia Joyce has a fuel capacity of 137,000 litres, and a water capacity of 52,200 litres.

She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Patricia Joyce accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

20
speed:

15Kn

cabins:

beam:

11.28m

crew:

22

draft:

3.66m
