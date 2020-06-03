We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Patricia Joyce
1967|
Motor Yacht
Patricia Joyce is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Brooke Marine .
Design
Patricia Joyce measures 62.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.66 metres and a beam of 11.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,314 tonnes.
Patricia Joyce has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Rouvia Road Yacht Design.
Patricia Joyce also features naval architecture by Brooke Marine .
Performance and Capabilities
Patricia Joyce has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Patricia Joyce has a fuel capacity of 137,000 litres, and a water capacity of 52,200 litres.
She also has a range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Patricia Joyce accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.