Patriot is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Patriot measures 35.40 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Patriot has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Patriot also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Patriot has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Patriot is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Patriot measures 35.40 metres in length and has a beam of 7.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Patriot has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Patriot also features naval architecture by Don O'Keeffe.

Performance and Capabilities

Patriot has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Patriot has a fuel capacity of 37,850 litres, and a water capacity of 5,300 litres.

She also has a range of 2,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Patriot accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Patriot has a hull NB of 502.

Patriot flies the flag of the United States.