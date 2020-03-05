Patriot is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Patriot measures 26.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Patriot has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky Designs Inc..

Patriot also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Performance and Capabilities

Patriot has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Patriot has a fuel capacity of 19,417 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Patriot accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.