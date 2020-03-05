Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 18 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.6m
Year 1984

Patriot

1984

|

Motor Yacht

Patriot is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2007.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Patriot measures 26.60 feet in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Patriot has an aluminium hull.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky Designs Inc..

Patriot also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates .

Performance and Capabilities

Patriot has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Patriot has a fuel capacity of 19,417 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

Accommodation

Patriot accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 1 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.3m

crew:

1

draft:

-
Other Feadship yachts
Related News