Patti Lou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Patti Lou measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.

Patti Lou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Patti Lou also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Patti Lou has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Patti Lou accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Patti Lou has a hull NB of 20.