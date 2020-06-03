Length 36.5m
Year 2002
Patti Lou
2002|
Motor Yacht
Patti Lou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Patti Lou measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres.
Patti Lou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Patti Lou also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Patti Lou has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Patti Lou accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Patti Lou has a hull NB of 20.