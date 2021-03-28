Length 24m
Year 2008
Paula Rosa
2008|
Sail Yacht
Paula Rosa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Seaway.
Design
Paula Rosa measures 24 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet.
Paula Rosa has a composite hull.Her exterior design is by J.
Her interior design is by Rhoades Young Design.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Paula Rosa accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Paula Rosa flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.