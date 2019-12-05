Paz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Paz measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.30 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

Paz has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Paz also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Paz has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Paz is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1987 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Paz measures 43.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.30 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

Paz has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Paz also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Paz has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Paz has a fuel capacity of 27,400 litres, and a water capacity of 10,900 litres.

Accommodation

Paz accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Paz has a hull NB of C.8507.