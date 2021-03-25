Peace in the World is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Benetti Sail Division and most recently refitted in 2007.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Peace in the World measures 26.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Peace in the World has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Riccardo Paoli.

Peace in the World also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Peace in the World has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Peace in the World accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Peace in the World is a RI class yacht.