Peaceful Fish is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Candies Shipbuilders .

Design

Peaceful Fish measures 51.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 11.58 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 919 tonnes.

Peaceful Fish has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Kirilloff and Associates.

Her interior design is by Joseph Artese Design.

Peaceful Fish also features naval architecture by Kirilloff and Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Peaceful Fish has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Peaceful Fish has a water capacity of 18,925 litres.

She also has a range of 12,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Peaceful Fish accommodates up to 4 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Peaceful Fish has a hull NB of 65.