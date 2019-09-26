Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.26m
Year 2014

Peacekeeper

2014

|

Motor Yacht

Peacekeeper is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2015.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Peacekeeper measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.76 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Peacekeeper also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Peacekeeper has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Peacekeeper accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

26Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.76m

crew:

4

draft:

1.93m
Other Sanlorenzo yachts
Related News