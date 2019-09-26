Peacekeeper is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2015.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Peacekeeper measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.76 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Peacekeeper also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Peacekeeper has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Peacekeeper accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.