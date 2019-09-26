Length 29.26m
Year 2014
Peacekeeper
2014|
Motor Yacht
Peacekeeper is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Sanlorenzo and most recently refitted in 2015.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Peacekeeper measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.93 feet and a beam of 6.76 feet.Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Peacekeeper also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Peacekeeper has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Peacekeeper accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.