Peacemaker is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Maccarini Navegantes and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Peacemaker measures 48.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.27 feet and a beam of 10.36 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 297 tonnes.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maccarini Navegantes.

Performance and Capabilities

Peacemaker has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.

Peacemaker has a fuel capacity of 18,435 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Peacemaker accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.