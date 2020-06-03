Length 48.16m
Year 1989
Peacemaker
1989|
Motor Yacht
Peacemaker is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Maccarini Navegantes and most recently refitted in 2000.
Design
Peacemaker measures 48.16 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.27 feet and a beam of 10.36 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 297 tonnes.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Maccarini Navegantes.
Performance and Capabilities
Peacemaker has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 7.00 knots.
Peacemaker has a fuel capacity of 18,435 litres, and a water capacity of 11,356 litres.
She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Peacemaker accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.