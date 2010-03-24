Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Pearl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Palmer Johnson Yachts in Sturgeon Bay Wi, United States and most recently refitted in 2007.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Pearl measures 59.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 10.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 987 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Pearl has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Pearl also features naval architecture by Sparkman & Stephens.

Performance and Capabilities

Pearl has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pearl has a fuel capacity of 158,987 litres, and a water capacity of 34,826 litres.

She also has a range of 14,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Pearl accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 16 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pearl has a hull NB of PJ 228.

Pearl is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.