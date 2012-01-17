Pearl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CIM and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Pearl measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 6.24 feet and a beam of 11.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Liebowitz & Pritchard.

Performance and Capabilities