Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27m
Year 1994

Pearl

1994

|

Sail Yacht

Pearl is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by CIM and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Pearl measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 6.24 feet and a beam of 11.40 feet.

Her exterior design is by Sparkman & Stephens.

In 1929, Sparkman & Stephens was incorporated by Drake Sparkman, an established yacht broker, and the Stephens brothers, Olin and Rod, Jr., both promising young designers In 1931, Dorade (S&S Design No. 7) won the Trans-Atlantic Race, earning the new firm monumental accolades within the yachting community.

Her interior design is by Liebowitz & Pritchard.

Performance and Capabilities

.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

11.4m

crew:

-

draft:

6.24m
Other CIM yachts
Related News