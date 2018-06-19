Pearl 95 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Pearl Yachts.

Design

Pearl 95 measures 29.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.36 feet.

Pearl 95 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Kelly Hoppen Interiors.

Pearl 95 also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Pearl 95 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Pearl 95 has a fuel capacity of 1,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

Accommodation

Pearl 95 contains 6 cabins.