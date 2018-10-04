Read online now
Pearl Of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Pearl Of London measures 28.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Pearl Of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Pearl Of London has a top speed of 30.00 knots.

Pearl Of London has a fuel capacity of 8,498 litres, and a water capacity of 1,499 litres.

Accommodation

Pearl Of London accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

30Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

-

draft:

1.83m
