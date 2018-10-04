Length 28.65m
Year 2005
Pearl Of London
Motor Yacht
Pearl Of London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Pearl Of London measures 28.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.
Pearl Of London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Pearl Of London has a top speed of 30.00 knots.
Pearl Of London has a fuel capacity of 8,498 litres, and a water capacity of 1,499 litres.
Accommodation
Pearl Of London accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.