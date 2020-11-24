We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 37.5m
Year 2009
Peftasteri
Motor Yacht
Peftasteri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Posillipo.
Design
Peftasteri measures 37.5 feet in length and has a beam of 7.6 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Peftasteri has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Peftasteri accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Peftasteri flies the flag of Greece.