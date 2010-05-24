The 52.25 metre (171’5”) custom-built Pegasus (ex White Rabbit) yacht was launched in 1995 by Dutch shipyard Feadship and features a sophisticated exterior style by De Voogt Naval Architects, the in-house design studio who were also responsible for the naval architecture and layout on board; creating a complete package of comfortable living.

The Winch Design interior flows through the layout offering ample accommodation for 12 guests in both style and comfort. Pegasus, built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure, is an immaculately maintained, stable, superyacht with a highly-skilled staff of 11 yacht crew adding the dimension of unrivalled service for those on board.

Refitted to an impeccable standard in 2009, the exterior reflects the elegance on board, offering distinctive Feadship style wrapped around large volumes thanks to a beam of 9.30 metres (30’6”). Underway, guests can enjoy al-fresco dining and relaxation on the sun deck across the huge exterior spaces as well as true day-to-day comfort within for longer crossings. Capable of travelling at a top speed of 18.30 knots with a cruising speed of 16 knots in complete comfort in all weather conditions, Pegasus can take those on board across ranges of 5000 nautical miles with low noise and vibration and total seakeeping ability.