Length 28m
Year 1985

Pegasus II

1985

|

Sail Yacht

Pegasus II is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Pegasus II measures 28.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 5.20 feet and a beam of 5.80 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes.

Pegasus II has an aluminium hull.

Pegasus II also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

Pegasus II has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Pegasus II has a fuel capacity of 7,570 litres, and a water capacity of 4,921 litres.

Accommodation

Pegasus II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

5.8m

crew:

4

draft:

5.2m
