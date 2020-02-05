Luxury motor yacht Pegasus V was built in 2003 by Danish shipyard Royal Denship, and combines smart style with indulgent facilities across her six decks. With steel hull and aluminium/GRP superstructure, she features exterior design by Espen Oeino, while her interior is the work of Francois Zuretti. This modern vessel measures 76.91 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Her Beach Club is arguably the yacht’s greatest feature which can also be used as a tender garage. Aside from being a dry dock for the custom-built tender also designed by Espen Oeino, the area can be filled with water to create a 12 metre swimming pool complete with step entry and underwater lighting. Adding to its beach club name, the starboard hull wall can lower to just above sea level, presenting a teak area for sunloungers. When the area is flooded, the tenders can simply drive out through the transom door.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent owner’s cabin complete with sea balcony; two VIP suites; two double staterooms; and a twin cabin. All have plasma televisions and private en suites. The owner’s suite, with its king bed, two showers, steam rooms and spa can be found below deck.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options Pegasus V also has a 13-seat cinema, gym, and a party deck complete with two bars, a dance floor, grand piano, barbeque, several seating areas and a spa pool among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard a 1,000 bottle tequila cellar and a helipad which can be converted to a golf driving range with a large screen.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Besides a range of tenders including Moon Goddess, water toys include Jet Skis and Wave Runners.

Pegasus V carries a Lloyds classification and is MCA compliant.