Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2005

Pelicano

2005

|

Motor Yacht

Pelicano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Tropic Composites and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Pelicano measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.97 feet.

Pelicano also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Pelicano has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 7.50 knots.

Pelicano has a fuel capacity of 11,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

Pelicano accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pelicano flies the flag of France.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.97m

crew:

2

draft:

2m
Related News
Featured Events