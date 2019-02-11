Pelicano is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Tropic Composites and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Pelicano measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.97 feet.

Pelicano also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Pelicano has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 7.50 knots.

Pelicano has a fuel capacity of 11,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,800 litres.

Accommodation

Pelicano accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pelicano flies the flag of France.