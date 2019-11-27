Penelope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2018.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Penelope measures 30.00 metres in length and has a beam of 7.00 feet.

Accommodation

Penelope accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.