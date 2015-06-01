Penelope is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Oyster Marine in Istanbul, Turkey.

Oyster Marine was founded in 1973 and has established itself as an international market leader of world-class cruising yachts. With their distinctive Deck Saloon design, Oyster yachts are recognised throughout the sailing world for quality, comfort and performance.

Design

Penelope measures 30.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 feet and a beam of 7.57 feet.

Penelope has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Penelope also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Penelope has a fuel capacity of 7,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,660 litres.

Accommodation

Penelope accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Penelope has a hull NB of 100/02.