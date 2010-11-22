Penguin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Schichau Unterwesser , in Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Penguin measures 55.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 782 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Penguin has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

NEWCRUISE – All you need is Style

Her interior design is by Birgit Schnaase.

Penguin also features naval architecture by Schichau Unterwesser .

Performance and Capabilities

Penguin has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system

Penguin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Schichau Unterwesser , in Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Penguin measures 55.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 782 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Penguin has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

NEWCRUISE – All you need is Style

Her interior design is by Birgit Schnaase.

Penguin also features naval architecture by Schichau Unterwesser .

Performance and Capabilities

Penguin has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Penguin has a fuel capacity of 114,000 litres, and a water capacity of 21,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Penguin accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 17 crew members.

Other Specifications

Penguin flies the flag of Luxembourg.