Length 25.9m
Year 2006
Peninsula
Motor Yacht
Peninsula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Marlow Yachts in the United States, United States.
Design
Peninsula measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Peninsula has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.
Peninsula has a fuel capacity of 13,058 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.
Accommodation
Peninsula accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Peninsula flies the flag of the United States.