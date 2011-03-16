Peninsula is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Marlow Yachts in the United States, United States.

Design

Peninsula measures 25.9 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.4 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Peninsula has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Peninsula has a fuel capacity of 13,058 litres, and a water capacity of 1,514 litres.

Accommodation

Peninsula accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Peninsula flies the flag of the United States.