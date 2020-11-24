Pennon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Pennon is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Mengi-Yay in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Pennon measures 36.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.65 feet.

Pennon has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Pennon also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Pennon has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,300 litres.

Accommodation

Pennon accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Pennon has a hull NB of NB89.

Pennon is a RINA class yacht.