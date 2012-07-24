Penny Mae is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Richmond Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Penny Mae is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Richmond Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Penny Mae measures 42.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet.

Penny Mae has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Setzer Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Penny Mae also features naval architecture by Sovereign Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Penny Mae has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Penny Mae has a fuel capacity of 30,280 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

Accommodation

Penny Mae accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Penny Mae flies the flag of Marshall Islands.