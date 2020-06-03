Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 6 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24m
Year 2004

Pepito

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Pepito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Bezzina.

Design

Pepito measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Pepito has a wood / steel hull.

Her interior design is by Rossi Engineering Design Viareggio - Italy.

Performance and Capabilities

.

Accommodation

Pepito accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Pepito flies the flag of Malta.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.2m

crew:

4

draft:

1.9m
Featured Events