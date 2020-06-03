Length 24m
Year 2004
Pepito
2004|
Motor Yacht
Pepito is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Bezzina.
Design
Pepito measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Pepito has a wood / steel hull.
Her interior design is by Rossi Engineering Design Viareggio - Italy.
Performance and Capabilities.
Accommodation
Pepito accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Pepito flies the flag of Malta.