Pepper XIII is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Pepper XIII measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Pepper XIII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Holly Hunt.

Pepper XIII also features naval architecture by Westport.

Model

Pepper XIII is a semi-custom Westport 125 model.

A Next-Generation Motoryacht Design The Westport 125 | 38m is the next-generation in Westport Yachts' evolution in offshore cruising and enjoyment. The W125 | 38m utilizes the latest composite fiberglass yacht construction techniques to optimize engineered structures, interior & exterior spaces and operational efficiencies and performance.

Other yachts based on this Westport 125 semi-custom model include: Black Gold.

Performance and Capabilities

Pepper XIII has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Pepper XIII is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Pepper XIII measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Pepper XIII has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Her interior design is by Holly Hunt.

Pepper XIII also features naval architecture by Westport.

Model

Pepper XIII is a semi-custom Westport 125 model.

A Next-Generation Motoryacht Design The Westport 125 | 38m is the next-generation in Westport Yachts' evolution in offshore cruising and enjoyment. The W125 | 38m utilizes the latest composite fiberglass yacht construction techniques to optimize engineered structures, interior & exterior spaces and operational efficiencies and performance.

Other yachts based on this Westport 125 semi-custom model include: Black Gold.

Performance and Capabilities

Pepper XIII has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Pepper XIII has a fuel capacity of 26,271 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Pepper XIII accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.