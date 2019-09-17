Length 42.2m
Peppermint is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Dominator .
Design
Peppermint measures 42.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet.Her exterior design is by Dominator.
Her interior design is by Luca Catino.
Peppermint also features naval architecture by Dominator .
Performance and Capabilities
Peppermint has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.
Peppermint has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.