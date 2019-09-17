Peppermint is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2020 by Dominator .

Bespoke finally has a meaning.

Design

Peppermint measures 42.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 feet and a beam of 8.80 feet.

Her exterior design is by Dominator.

Her interior design is by Luca Catino.

Peppermint also features naval architecture by Dominator .

Performance and Capabilities

Peppermint has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots.

Peppermint has a fuel capacity of 61,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.