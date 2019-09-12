Percal is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Azimut Yachts in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2002.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Percal measures 30.02 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 metres and a beam of 6.04 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 143 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Percal has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Percal also features naval architecture by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Percal is a semi-custom Azimut 95 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 95 semi-custom model include: Jester.

Performance and Capabilities

Percal has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Percal has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,250 litres.

She also has a range of 630 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Percal accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Percal has a hull NB of 96/22.

Percal is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.