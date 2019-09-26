Percal II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Percal II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Baglietto , in Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Percal II measures 33.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.65 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Percal II has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Percal II also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Percal II has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Percal II has a fuel capacity of 26,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,800 litres.

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Percal II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Percal II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10198.

Percal II is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Channel Islands.