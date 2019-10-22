Percheron is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Cantiere delle Marche, in Italy.

Design

Percheron measures 26.10 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.43 feet.

Percheron has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Percheron also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.

Performance and Capabilities

Percheron has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Percheron has a fuel capacity of 42,014 litres, and a water capacity of 3,407 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Percheron accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Percheron is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of TBD.