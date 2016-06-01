Perfect Persuasion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Oceanfast, in Australia and most recently refitted in 2006.

Perfect Persuasion is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Oceanfast, in Australia and most recently refitted in 2006.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Perfect Persuasion measures 45.73 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 metres and a beam of 8.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 450 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Perfect Persuasion has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

Perfect Persuasion also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Perfect Persuasion has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Perfect Persuasion has a fuel capacity of 64,000 litres, and a water capacity of 15,160 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Perfect Persuasion accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Perfect Persuasion has a hull NB of 60.

Perfect Persuasion is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.