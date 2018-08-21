Peri 296 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2011 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Peri 296 measures 28.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Model

Peri 296 is a semi-custom Peri 29 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 29 semi-custom model include: Peri 297, Lara, Ozone, Quantum, Bibich, Quasar, Mitsi.

Accommodation

Peri 296 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Peri 296 has a hull NB of 296.