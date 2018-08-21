We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Peri 297
2012|
Motor Yacht
Peri 297 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Peri Yachts.
Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.
Design
Peri 297 measures 28.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.
Model
Peri 297 is a semi-custom Peri 29 model.
Other yachts based on this Peri 29 semi-custom model include: Lara, Peri 296, Ozone, Quantum, Bibich, Quasar, Mitsi.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Peri 297 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Peri 297 has a hull NB of 297.