Length 28.61m
Year 2012

Peri 297

2012

|

Motor Yacht

Peri 297 is a semi-custom motor yacht due to launch in 2012 by Peri Yachts.

Peri Yachts builds its high-tech yachts in one of the most advanced yards in the eastern Mediterranean. The site is Antalya, on the Turkish Riviera, where Peri Marine Craft Industry & Trade Inc. is equipped to build performance yachts of lengths 29m, 34m, 37m and 41m.

Design

Peri 297 measures 28.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.72 feet and a beam of 6.44 feet.

Model

Peri 297 is a semi-custom Peri 29 model.

Other yachts based on this Peri 29 semi-custom model include: Lara, Peri 296, Ozone, Quantum, Bibich, Quasar, Mitsi.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Peri 297 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Peri 297 has a hull NB of 297.

Build Team

