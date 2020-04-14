Read online now
Length 37.31m
Year 2010

Perle Noire

2010

|

Motor Yacht

Perle Noire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Heesen Yachts.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Perle Noire measures 37.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.21 metres and a beam of 7.49 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 245 tonnes.

Perle Noire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Frank Laupman.

Her interior design is by Gabriel Bernardi.

Perle Noire also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts and Omega Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Perle Noire has a top speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Perle Noire accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Perle Noire has a hull NB of 14537.

Build Team

