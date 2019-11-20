We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 29.5m
Year 2007
Perpetual
Motor Yacht
Perpetual is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Perpetual measures 29.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.08 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Perpetual has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Perpetual has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Perpetual accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.