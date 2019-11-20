Perpetual is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Perpetual measures 29.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.08 feet and a beam of 7.08 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Perpetual has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Perpetual has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Perpetual accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.