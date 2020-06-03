Read online now
Length 32m
Year 1985

Perseus Star

1985

|

Motor Yacht

Perseus Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Perseus Star measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Perseus Star also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Perseus Star has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Perseus Star has a fuel capacity of 39,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Perseus Star contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Perseus Star has a White hull.

Perseus Star is an ABS + A1 Yacht class yacht.

Build Team

