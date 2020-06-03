Perseus Star
Motor Yacht
Perseus Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Siar & Moschini and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Perseus Star measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Perseus Star also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Perseus Star has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Perseus Star has a fuel capacity of 39,800 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Perseus Star contains 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Perseus Star has a White hull.
Perseus Star is an ABS + A1 Yacht class yacht.